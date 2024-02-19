Robert Lewandowski reacts after reaching 50 goals for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has spoken of his pride after hitting 50 goals for Barcelona with a double against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The striker’s goals secured all three points for Xavi’s side and saw him become the third quickest player to reach a half-century of goals for Barcelona.

Lewandowski is quite rightly proud of his achievement and hoping for many more.

“I’m very proud because scoring every goal for this kind of club, Barcelona, makes me proud,” he told the club’s media.

“I’m very happy here and I hope also this number will grow very fast and there’s even more goals for me.”

Lewandowski won the Pichichi in his first season with Barcelona and may be just about back in the running to scoop the trophy again in the current campaign.

He’s now upto 12 for the season so far in La Liga. Jude Bellingham still leads the way on 16, but is currently out injured, with Borja Mayoral, Artem Dovbyk, Ante Budimir and Alvaro Morta also ahead of Lewandowski currently.