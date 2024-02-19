Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

After the last crucial win against Celta Vigo, the blaugranes now set their targets on the next challenge, no less than the Champions League, as Xavi Hernández' side face Napoli in the last-16 on Wednesday.

Barça unbeaten away in LaLiga - FC Barcelona

Resilient stuff from Xavi Hernández' side. Three points are always the aim, and although it may be easier with the home fans roaring the team on, the blaugranes have become specialists in remaining unbeaten away from home.

Barça 2-0 Atlètico Madrid: Back to winning ways - FC Barcelona

Agood win at Estadi Johan Cruyff, as FC Barcelona defeated Atlético Madrid 2-0 in front of a crowd of 5,289 fans, Paralluelo and Vicky grabbing the goals that ensured the win. A special day too as the Club celebrated the International Day against Homophobia in Sport, an annual event every 19 February.

Barça Atlètic 3-1 Rayo Majadahonda: Huge win at home - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have beaten Rayo Majadahonda in a fine display of set piece brilliance. That's how all three of the goals scored by Faye, Naim García and Marc Guiu came about, with a stellar Moha Moukhliss playing a part every time.

Napoli consider sacking manager ahead of Champions League showdown with Barcelona - Football España

Walter Mazzarri has only been head coach of Napoli for just over three months, but his job already looks to be on the line. The 62-year-old, who returned to Naples after 10 years back in November, is close to being sacked after a poor run of run since he took the hot seat for the second time in his career.

Ronald Araujo sees shades of Gerard Pique in budding Barcelona teammate - "He has unbelievable talent" - Football España

While it’s not been a very good season for Barcelona so far, a big silver lining has been the emergence of multiple youngsters from the La Masia academy. Lamine Yamal has greatly impressed since breaking into the first team, while Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort have also made a significant impact.