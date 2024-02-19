Xavi tipped to make changes to Barcelona team for Napoli Champions League clash

Xavi is expected to make changes to his starting XI for Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Napoli in Italy.

Diario AS reckon the Barcelona coach will drop Pau Cubarsi, in favour of Inigo Martinez, and will switch to using four midfielders.

Cubarsi has started Barcelona’s last four games, but Xavi wants to go with a more experienced backline and also doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the youngster.

The defense will therefore line up with Martinez partnering Ronald Araujo at centre-back, with Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde continuing on the flanks.

Andreas Christensen will continue in his new midfield role alongside Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan.

The report adds that Xavi will continue with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski in attack, while Vitor Roque, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez will be options off the bench.

Joao Felix and Ferran Torres are still out injured and expected to miss the game but could potentially return for the second leg at Montjuic.