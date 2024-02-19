Unthinkable! Barcelona would be mad to even consider selling Gavi despite financial woes

Rarely can a 19-year-old be so important, so instrumental to their club as Gavi is to this Barcelona side.

Losing him for the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign has been a bitter blow from which the Blaugranes have barely recovered.

He was, before his injury, the fulcrum for Xavi. The player that made things happen.

The Clasico earlier in the season was a prime example of that. When everyone wanted to laud Jude Bellingham - who as luck would have it did turn out to be the match winner - it was Gavi that was a clear man of the match.

There isn’t a player like him anywhere and he is the beating heart of the current side.

Tenacious, hard-working, skilful, unburdened and with no little skill and appreciation of the ‘Barca way,’ he is, quite simply, irreplaceable.

No player is bigger than the club it’s true, however, if the Catalans do truly want to move forward and dine again at European football’s top table, then they cannot even countenance cashing in on Gavi.

There have been multiple rumours that Paris Saint-Germain see him as one of their important building blocks in the post-Mbappe era.

Given that Luis Enrique gave Gavi his international debut, there may be some influence the now PSG manager holds over the talented teen, and from a financial perspective, the French giants could certainly fulfil Gavi’s every wish.

However, the player has long been a culer and that has to still count for something.

It’s true that Barcelona are nowhere close to being the team they were even under Ernesto Valverde, but with the right mix of players and a manager with more technical and tactical savvy than the current incumbent, there’s no reason why they can’t be again.

Gavi would be integral to that ‘rebirth’ and is surely a future captain of the club if he stays.

Frankly, the only way that he departs is because the club believe that they can cash in significantly, however, that would put Laporta and his board on very shaky ground indeed.

There are any number of players that could, and probably should be sold before there’s even a contemplation that Gavi might have to be sacrificed.

Since Josep Maria Bartomeu exited stage left, seemingly getting away with everything in the process, it’s been one problem after another.

Letting Gavi slip through their fingers would arguably be the lowest point.