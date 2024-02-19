Barcelona handed Joao Felix fitness boost ahead of Napoli Champions League tie

Joao Felix is closing in on a return to action after an ankle problem and took part in some of Monday’s training session at Barcelona.

The Portugal international has been out since suffering the injury at the end of January but it looks like he may be back a little before schedule.

Diario Sport are even reporting that Felix has noticed a real improvement in his injury over the last few days and could even make the trip to Naples.

João Félix does part of the training with the team pic.twitter.com/hB1flMtGoY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 19, 2024

It had been expected that both Felix and Ferran Torres would miss the first leg of Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Napoli, but it seems there’s a chance the Portuguese forward could be a part of the travelling squad.

Barcelona are set to fly out to Italy to meet the current Serie A champions amid speculation that coach Walter Mazzarri will be fired before Wednesday’s game.