Joshua Kimmich’s relationship with Bayern Munich coach broken - report

According to reports in Germany, the relationship between Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and his manager, Thomas Tuchel, are in a state of disrepair.

Bayern are going through a tough period right now, as they are eight points adrift of the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

In the 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum, Kimmich made a mistake in the build up to one of the opponent’s goals, and was subbed off within the hour mark. He did not take it well.

He then had a spat with assistant manager Zsolt Löw on the way to the dressing room. Tuchel responded later: “I know what was going on. This is not for the public. We’re in a football locker room, it’s emotional.”

FC Barcelona are interested in Kimmich, but it’s understood they would most likely want him on a free transfer, and his deal expires next year.

As for Tuchel, the manager could very easily be gone by the end of the year. There are some suggestions he may even go to Barcelona. It’s possible that Bayern could appoint a new manager, and Kimmich would be happy in Bavaria once again.

At the moment, Barcelona are just tracking the situation.