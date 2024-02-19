Victor Osimhen expected to feature in Napoli-Barcelona clash

Victor Osimhen is expected to make it just in time for SSC Napoli’s pivotal clash against FC Barcelona.

The star striker has not featured for the Italian club since December, as he’s been away on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Nigeria reached the final, and lost it, and Osimhen came back to Italy in a tired and hurt state physically.

He did not feature in Napoli’s last match but has been training with the group. Reports say he is fit for only 50 to 60 minutes. That would likely mean he’ll start the match and continue until his energy levels drop.

It’s a big match for both clubs as they seek to advance further in the UEFA Champions League.