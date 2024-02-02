Alejandro Balde sends message to Barcelona fans after hamstring surgery

Alejandro Balde has sent out a positive message after undergoing surgery in Finland on a hamstring injury that’s expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

The left-back has posted a message on Instagram and seems to be in good spirits despite the frustrating setback.

“Everything turned out well! Thank you all for the messages and shows of love. I will come back stronger,” he wrote on Instagram.

Balde’s injury is a real blow and his job now will be to recover fully and be ready in time for the new season with a new manager.

His absence does leave Barcelona short of options at left-back, with Joao Cancelo taking over in the 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Balde is also one of a host of players out injured currently, as Xavi is forced to deal with yet another injury crisis at the club.

Joao Felix, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Inigo Martinez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are also sidelined currently.