Ferran Torres in defiant mood despite suffering injury setback for Barcelona

Ferran Torres has sent out a message to Barcelona fans after picking up a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

The forward only lasted a few minutes at Montjuic before going off in tears and being replaced by Fermin Lopez.

Yet Ferran is in positive mood and determined to return as soon as he can for Barcelona.

“Same mentality. Action and motivation are greater than ever,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will return with all enthusiasm and more ferocity than ever to achieve the goals. Thank you for your support.”

It’s not clear yet when Ferran will be able to play again. Early estimates have suggested he will miss around four weeks of action for Xavi’s side.

Such a timescale means he will sit out forthcoming La Liga games against Alaves, Granada and Celta Vigo and possibly the trip to Napoli in the Champions League too.