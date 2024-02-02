Back to training after beating Osasuna - FC Barcelona

After a 1-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday, the FC Barcelona players were straight back on the training ground at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper the following morning as they begin preparations for the next task, which is Alavés on Saturday.

Osasuna, first victims for several FC Barcelona stars - FC Barcelona

Vitor Roque came on as a 63rd minute substitute against Osasuna on Wednesday, and within seconds of entering the fray, he was heading in a Cancelo cross to celebrate his first ever goal in the blaugrana jersey. It's probably no more than coincidence, but the side from Pamplona have now been the opposition for seven first-time goals for Barça players as many years.

When and where to watch Alavés v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Second LaLiga match of the week as FC Barcelona travel to take on Alavés at the Mendizorrotza stadium with another three points the target.

A big February ahead for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have just two games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this month, both in La Liga, as well as two on the road. And they will also be heading to Italy for the first leg of their Champions League last sixteen clash with Napoli. Let's take a closer look at what the second month of the year has in store for us...

15 years since Barça's 5,000th goal in LaLiga, scored by Leo Messi - FC Barcelona

The game was a bit of a stalemate, it was the 80th minute, and Pep Guardiola's first Barça side from the 2008/09 season that would go on to win the triple four months later were drawing 1-1 against Racing Santander. The Cantabrians had taken the lead through big striker Nikola Zigic after 56 minutes, before substitute Leo Messi equalised not long after coming in after 61 minutes.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski admits to dip - "In 2023, my spark went out" - Football España

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has come in for heavy criticism in Catalonia, failing to hit the heights he did at the start of his first year, and struggling to lead the line. The Polish forward has admitted that he lost some of his enthusiasm for the game.

Swedish prospect Lucas Bergvall chooses Tottenham move over Barcelona - The Athletic

Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall has chosen to join Tottenham Hotspur over Barcelona in a stunning coup for the Premier League side. The 17-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Europe’s most coveted prospects and it appeared he would be signing for Barcelona.