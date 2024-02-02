Laporta offers update on Barcelona’s chase for Lucas Bergvall

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on the club’s pursuit of Lucas Bergvall amid speculation he will sign for Tottenham instead.

The Swedish sensation had looked set to head to the Camp Nou until Spurs showed late interest. Reports on deadline day suggested that was the case.

However, Laporta says Barca are still waiting to hear back from Bergvall but concedes they can’t match Tottenham’s offer.

“He came here and we made an offer and are waiting to see what he says,”he told RAC1. “Tottenham are offering more — and we have a lot of talented 17 year old kids. “We proposed he joined Barça Atlétic and formed part of the first team dynamic. On a financial level, you can’t compare our offer with Tottenham’s.”

The Athletic have reported that Bergvall was heading for a medical with Spurs and would sign on for a fee of €10 million plus add-ons.