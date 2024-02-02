Laporta discusses possibility of Barcelona switching from Nike to Puma

Joan Laporta has admitted Barcelona could part ways with shirt sponsor Nike amid speculation the club want to switch to Puma instead.

Barca have a long relationship with Nike but Laporta admits there have been problems and they are thinking about ending their deal with the sportswear giant early.

“It’s not an ideal situation because we have not been stocked up with material, not everything has been on schedule and the market pays double what we are getting,” he told RAC1. “I can’t name names. There are different interpretations about how the contract could be broken with Nike which we are assessing. “We have been with them for more than 20 years and in difficult moments they have not come forward. When we have bared our teeth saying that the market was offering us more, yes they have made an effort, and we are grateful, but it is not enough. “We want to find the best solution. There are three options: continue with Nike; accept a bigger offer in line with the market rate; or there is the possibility of doing it ourselves through BLM [Barça Licensing & Merchandising].”

The prospect of Barca moving away from Nike looks increasingly likely, with claims Puma are willing to offer the Catalans €200m per season to be their shirt sponsor.