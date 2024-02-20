Barcelona would be ninth in La Liga without goals in the last minutes of matches

FC Barcelona once again depend on last-minute heroics to defeat Celta de Vigo away from home. A late penalty form Robert Lewandowski gave the Catalans a 2-1 victory.

That’s been par for the course this season, as Barcelona have heavily depended on goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation plus added time to win points.

In 9 league matches, Barcelona have been able to rescue points thanks to goals after the 80th minute. This represents more than a third of points won by the team have been thanks due to late goals, meaning Barcelona would fall to ninth were it not for those late heroics.

In addition, they have won points in five matches thanks to goals in the 90th minute or later. Almost a fifth of the team’s total points this season have been due to goals scored after the 89th minute.

While the league campaign has not been good, and it’s often due to poor play that Barcelona have found themselves in these type of situations to begin with, it’s fair to say the team has shown a “never say die” attitude in many, many games so far.

Will that help them in the UEFA Champions League?