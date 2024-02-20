A new face back at training for Napoli - FC Barcelona

Ahuge week at FC Barcelona begins. This Wednesday brings the first of two Champions League clashed with Napoli, and after that there's a big league game with Getafe.

When and where to watch Napoli v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back and FC Barcelona are heading to beautiful Naples in the south of Italy for the first leg of their round of 16 clash against the defending Serie A champions.

Nine different goalscorers against Napoli - FC Barcelona

Barça have twice met Napoli in official fixtures in the past, in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2019/20 and then again in the quarter finals of the Europa League in 2021/22. And in those four games, they have scored nine times, and every time the scorer has had a different name.

The importance, or lack of it, in scoring first - FC Barcelona

The Champions League last 16 sees FC Barcelona take on Serie A champions Napoli, a team who have made a habit of scoring first in this season's competition. The club from Campania have done so in all six of the fixtures in Europe in 2023/24, even though they were only capable of going on to win three of those matches, drawing one and losing two.

Barcelona could get surprise attacking boost for Napoli clash in Champions League - Football España

Barcelona could be set for a surprise attacking boost for their trip to Naples, as they face Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night. Currently, Vitor Roque, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are their only fit forwards, but Joao Felix could be a late addition to the squad.

Top Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich will ask to leave Bayern Munich this summer - Football España

Barcelona have been here before with Robert Lewandowski. One of Bayern Munich’s top players in Joshua Kimmich looks as if he is edging closer and closer to the exit door in Bavaria, and the Blaugrana are on high alert.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen wins fitness race for Barcelona clash - Football España

Napoli star Victor Osimhen will be fit in time to face Barcelona in midweek Champions League action. The Nigerian international was not risked in Napoli’s 1-1 league draw with Genoa over the weekend amid concerns over his fitness. Napoli have been easing Osimhen back into action since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and he has not featured at club level in 2024.