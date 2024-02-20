Napoli sack Mazzarri, bring in Calzona ahead of Barcelona Champions League tie

Napoli have sacked coach Walter Mazzarri and brought in Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona just days before their Champions League tie with Barcleona.

The Italians are having a difficult season and are now onto their third coach of the campaign, opting to match the switch before the key European tie.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told Di Marzio why he’s made the move now:

“Walter Mazzarri is a friend of the De Laurentiis family and of Napoli. It is a painful farewell because he was extremely available in a moment of difficulty, but we must also consider that something more must be given to the Napoli fans. “Now let’s try with Calzona who has worked with Sarri and Spalletti and knows 80% of the players. Let’s give him help without putting obstacles in his way because we know that it will be difficult to prepare for a match against Barcelona who are always Barcelona. “Tomorrow morning at 8:30am, Calzona will be here with his staff, then we will go to Castel Volturno where I will introduce him to the boys.”

Barcelona will be hoping it’s not a case of ‘new manager bounce’ for Napoli now as the two teams meet on Wednesday for the first leg of their last 16 tie.