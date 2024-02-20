Ilkay Gundogan talks Hansi Flick and Xavi’s decision to quit Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been talking up Hansi Flick amid speculation the former Bayern boss could replace Xavi at the helm.

Gundogan knows Flick well having worked with him previously with the German national team and says he has a lot of respect for the coach.

“It’s not my area but all I can say is that Hansi Flick is not only a great person but also a great coach,” he told La Vanguardia. “He arrived in the national team in a very difficult situation, but he was always honest and I respected him a lot.”

Gundogan also spoke about Xavi’s decision to leave the club and made it clear that he manager was one of the main reasons he decided to move to Barcelona.

“Xavi played a huge role in me coming to Barcelona. If our conversations had gone another way, I wouldn’t be here. He made the difference and I’m grateful for that,” he added. “I didn’t expect him to announce he was leaving at the end of the season but I respect his decision. He should get a lot of credit. He thinks about his family, the players and the club before himself. Xavi loves Barça.”

Xavi and his team are currently preparing for their Champions League clash with Napoli. Gundogan spoke briefly about the game and admitted he “loves the kind of pressure” that comes with big European nights.