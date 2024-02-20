Frenkie de Jong hits out at reports of his Barcelona salary: “It’s a lot of lies”

Frenkie de Jong woke up and chose violence before he appeared in front of the press on Tuesday in Naples ahead of the Champions League clash against Napoli, and the Dutch midfielder had some things to get off his chest.

De Jong has once again become the topic of heavy speculation about his future, with recent reports claiming he is considering leaving Barça for the first time after a half-decade with very little success at the team level, and other reports also claim the club wants to sell the midfielder due to his high salary.

The Dutchman is the club’s top earner due to a contract restructure agreed during the pandemic to defer most of his wages for the final couple of years of his deal, but according to De Jong the figures are nowhere near as high as the reports seem to suggest.

And he left absolutely no doubt about what he thinks of the reports and the people who wrote them.

“The truth is that I am a little angry with what you people in general write. Many things come out that are not true, it is irritating me. “It’s a lot of smoke, a lot of lies, the truth is that it is far from what I earn. I won’t say figures, they have invented a story that is not true. I am very happy at Barça, it is the club of my dreams. I hope I can continue many years playing for Barça I know that many things are invented, you write things that are not true. You are doing it in general with many players, even coaches. You can’t do that, you are inventing things.”

That is about as direct as it gets from De Jong, who makes it clear he is not making as much money as the reports claim he is and he’s also not thinking about leaving. It’s good to see a player hitting back, because the reckless portion of the press will write whatever they want without any fear of consequence.

Good on you, Frenkie.