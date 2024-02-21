WELCOME TO THE DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA STADIUM!!! The historic home of Napoli in beautiful Naples, Italy is the site of a giant Champions League Round of 16 first leg between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for a positive result to take back to Catalonia. But it won’t be easy against a Napoli side in complete chaos looking for a spark from their third manager of the season, who will be coaching his first game in front of one of the most passionate home crowds in the continent. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 1st Leg

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: CBS, TUDN (USA), TNT Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!