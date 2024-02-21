Minute by minute build-up to Napoli v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back and FC Barcelona have a last 16 first leg coming up at 9pm CET Wednesday. The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is the venue and Napoli are the opposition, with the return leg at the Estadi Olimpic on March 12.

All set for the trip to Napoli as Barça seek to gain an advantage in their Champions League last 16 tie with a good result against the Serie A champions in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradaona. The blagranes are back in the knock out stages of the competition after an absence of two seasons and have the advantage of the second leg at home in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on 12 March at 9pm CET.

Ilkay Gündogan has spoken to La Vanguardia in the build-up to a huge game in Naples. "This is what the Champions League is all about" he says. "Making big demands. I love this kind of pressure. Every game starts from zero. The fact they have just changed managers won't make it any easier for us. If anything, it makes it even harder."

FC Barcelona restart their 2023/24 Champions League campaign on Wednesday with the first leg of their last 16 tie against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Ahead of the game in Naples both midfielder Frenkie de Jong and coach Xavi Hernández appeared before the press.

While Barcelona are not playing particularly well at the moment, head coach Xavi Hernandez recognises the match in Naples, and the tie as a whole, as an opportunity to show that his side are capable of competing on the European front.