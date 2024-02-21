‘Do not ask him to be Lionel Messi’ - Barcelona handed Lamine Yamal advice by Gerard Deulofeu

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has offered the Catalans some advice on how to deal with Lamine Yamal.

The 16-year-old is enjoying himself in the first team this season at Barcelona, and Deulofeu says the club must be careful how they handle such a precious and rare talent.

“I see Lamine and I can’t believe that a 16-year-old boy can do what he does. We really have to take care of this one. Let him stay,” he said. “Do not ask him to be Leo Messi, we are going to take care of a boy who was born with a gift.”

Deulofeu who knows Napoli well as he’s still on Udinese’s books also spoke about tomorrow’s Champions League tie between the two teams.

“Naples are very changed this year. In Serie A, many teams are hurting them. They don’t have the same structure. I think Barça is the favorite,” he said.

Barcelona will hope they can get a good result at Napoli on Wednesday. Lamine Yamal is expected to start the game once again, with Xavi potentially set to start with four midfielders.