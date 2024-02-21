Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history for Barcelona against Napoli

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal made more history on Wednesday night when he took to the pitch for the club against Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The 16-year-old became the youngest player to ever feature in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition at the age of 16 years and 223 days.

It’s yet another record for the talented teenager who already has plenty under his belt already in his young career.

16 - Lamine Yamal will tonight become the youngest ever player to appear in a knockout stage game in the UEFA Champions League (16y 223d v Napoli). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/Uzbz3lb4VM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2024

Yamal is part of Barcelona team playing in the knockout stages of a Champions League tie for the first time in three years.

The club will be hoping to knock out Napoli and progress to the quarter-finals, with Xavi saying before the game he is going for a victory in the first leg and doesn’t want to take a draw back to Montjuic.

As for Napoli, they head into the match with a new manager. Francesco Calzona takes charge of the team for the first time since replacing Walter Mazzarri at the helm earlier this week.