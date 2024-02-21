Ronald Araujo says Barcelona ‘quite sad’ after Napoli draw in Champions League

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo admitted his team were heading home “quite sad” after being held to a draw in the Champions League last 16 at Napoli.

The visitors went ahead through Robert Lewandowski and looked on course for a victory until Victor Osimhen popped up with an equaliser.

Araujo spoke about the match and felt his team deserved all three points.

“We will head home quite sad because of the final score. I really believe that we could have won this,” he told Movistar. “We played really well, particularly in the first 30 minutes. But Napoli are a top side – now they have to come to our place, in front of our fans. “We’ll give everything we’ve got in Barcelona to get through to the quarter-finals. We showed we are a powerful and competitive side here tonight. Maybe we allowed them a little too much freedom in some phases – but it’s all to play for.”

Barcelona will surely be frustrated to be heading home with a draw not a win. Xavi’s side have a few weeks to wait until the return, with the second leg scheduled for March 12 at Montjuic.