Andreas Christensen reveals what he wants from Barcelona’s next coach

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has been talking about what he wants from the club’s next coach in an interview with Danish TV.

Xavi is set to be replaced after announcing he’ll leave at the end of the season, and Christensen is hoping for a coach with a similar philosophy.

“I would like the next coach to be like Xavi. The club’s style of playing football suits me perfectly, especially with the players we have,” he said. “The club’s philosophy is one of the things I love most. I hope we get a coach who maintains the club’s identity.

The Dane also spoke warmly about Xavi and thanked him for signing him for the club from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022.

“It’s sad [that Xavi is leaving], he brought me here which was my dream,” the Dane added. “It’s hard to put concrete things into words about what coaches do. But it’s their behaviour, the feeling they give you and the way they see football. I want to watch football the way Xavi does.”

Barca continue to be linked with a host of managers including Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.