Xavi explains what Barcelona were lacking against Napoli after Champions League draw

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez felt his team deserved more than just a draw against Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski fired the visitors into a deserved lead, before Victor Osimhen nicked an equaliser for Napoli to leave the tie in the balance.

Xavi spoke after the game and felt his team were good for the victory:

“We deserved more. Our strategy worked well and we were leading 1-0. What we lacked was the ability to calm down and control a tough game with that scoreline,” he said. “Because we didn’t put the game ‘to sleep’, and remember this is the Champions League, our rivals score with their first effort on target! “We should have been keeping the ball and moving the play into their half but, overall, my team put in a good performance. “We had chances for more. We produced good transitions and I’m pleased that so much of the match went the way we visualised it and planned for. Now we’ll give a big push to go through in front of our fans.”

The Barcelona boss was also asked if it was a good result for his team but wasn’t so sure.

“Not for me, because it was a game to win,” he said. “But if we play like this, more games will be won than lost. The players have taken a step forward since I announced I was leaving.”

Barcelona now head home for a La Liga clash with Getafe this weekend.