Dismal Napoli stat offer Barcelona encouragement after first leg of Champions League last 16 tie

Barcelona and Napoli still have it all to play for in the Champions League after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in Italy in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Catalans may be feeling a little frustrated after going 1-0 up and then seeing Victor Osimhen level with Napoli’s first real chance of the game.

However, there are reasons for optimism - not least Napoli’s pretty dismal record when it comes to knockout football.

MisterChip tells us that the Serie A champions have never made it through a knockout round after being held in the first leg.

Indeed they’ve tried it six times so far (including three times against Spanish times) and are still yet to progress.

Barcelona have home advantage for the return, with Xavi hopeful his team won’t be affected by playing at Montjuic rather than the Camp Nou.

“Of course we miss Camp Nou,” he told reorters. “I said in preseason it would be a difficult year away from the stadium.

“It’s not same playing at [the Olympic Stadium] as Camp Nou, but it should not affect us. It’s a shame because imagine the second leg at Camp Nou, it would be different — for us and the opposition.”

The two teams will meet again for a place in the quarter-finals on March 12.