Napoli 1-1 FC Barcelona: To be decided at Montjuïc - FC Barcelona

A1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie is never a bad result, but Barça will be coming back from Naples feeling that they deserved more than they actually got out of Wednesday’s clash.

FC Barcelona's 300th game in the Champions League - FC Barcelona

There are many things that make today's game with Napoli special, and one of the many is the fact that it's the 300th match that FC Barcelona have played in the Champions League, only counting games since the tournament adopted its new guise in the 1992-93 season.

Xavi: 'We deserved more' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez feels his side threw away a fine chance to win in Naples on Wednesday night, although things still augur very well for the return at the Estadi Olimpic in three week's time.

Brighton take action to keep Roberto De Zerbi out of the grasp of Barcelona - Football España

Many names have already been linked with the position, including the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick. However, recent reports have suggested that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is Barcelona’s preferred candidate, with Deco and Joan Laporta impressed by the Italian’s credentials.

Lamine Yamal breaks new record after being selected by Barcelona for Champions League clash with Napoli - Football España

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for Barcelona this season. Despite only being 16 years of age, he has become a crucial member of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, and has also started the last seven matches for the club across all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel added to managerial shortlist at Barcelona following Bayern Munich departure announcement - Football España

On Wednesday, it was announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season – it comes following a difficult spell for the reigning German champions, who are currently eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

Update on Hansi Flick: Barcelona edging away from ex-Bayern Munich manager - Football España

Just hours after Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s agreement to part ways in the summer was made public, the Catalan media have described frontrunner for the Barcelona job Hansi Flick as ‘not a priority’. The former Bayern and Germany coach has been touted as one of the two main options for Barcelona, but that no longer appears to be the case.