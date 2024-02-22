Chelsea sent scouts to watch Jules Kounde in action for Barcelona against Napoli

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Jules Kounde in action for Barcelona against Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The Blues were also keeping tabs on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the 1-1 draw between the two sides, according to HITC.

Chelsea wanted Kounde before he moved to Barcelona and the club have renewed their interest as they think he might be available in the summer.

Barca need to make a big sale at the end of the season, with Kounde a player who could potentially command a decent transfer fee.

There have been whispers in Spain that Barca could be willing to offload Kounde, and the rumor mill in England seems to think he could well be heading to the Premier League.

Chelsea have spent huge amounts recently but are likely to be in the market for a central defender as Thiago Silva is expected to leave in the summer.