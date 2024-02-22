Thomas Tuchel on Barcelona’s shortlist but fancies Man Utd job

Thomas Tuchel’s future is making headlines again following news that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The German is on Barca’s shortlist of candidates to replace Xavi but actually fancies the job at Manchester United, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Erik ten Hag is the current Red Devils boss but there’s no guarantee he will stay on, particularly following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club.

News #Tuchel: He is definitely taking a look at Manchester United. As reported in our show a few days ago and now confirmed again ✔️



➡️ ManUtd appeals to him in the Premier League



➡️ Tuchel can well imagine coaching #MUFC someday. He doesn't see his mission in the Premier… pic.twitter.com/Bnfayl3Olj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 22, 2024

Tuchel has previously talked up a move to Spain in comments that seemed to rile the Bavarian giants.

However, it’s since been confirmed he will move on this season after a difficult campaign in charge of the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern are believed to be keen to bring in Xabi Alonso to replace Tuchel, although it’s thought he’s also wanted at Liverpool to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

An interesting summer therefore awaits, with a host of top clubs set to replace their managers ahead of another campaign.