‘I don’t care what people say’ - Thierry Henry hurls praise at Barcelona boss Xavi

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry was full of praise for Xavi after speaking to the boss after Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Napoli.

Henry was doing punditry work and had the chance to chat with his former team-mate, making it clear how highly he rates his work as manager of Barcelona.

“The first thing to say is that I am impressed with the work you have done. I don’t care what people say,” he said on CBS Sport. “You have won the League and you have to be proud of what you are. I am very proud to have shared the playing field with you and you taught me a lot at Barcelona. “You told me that before I could speak, because I had not won anything at Barcelona, ​​I had to win to be able to understand what this club means. “I hope you move on because your brain to me has no comparison. The only one who is up there with you is Pep (Guardiola) in terms of how you see the game. “So I hope you come back soon and we will see you in pitches soon. I know there’s still the season and all that but you know what I mean. So please come back soon.”

Xavi will step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, but it’s not clear yet what his plans for the future are. They will be a real managerial merry-go-round this summer with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Bayer’s Thomas Tuchel also on the move.