AI predicts the rest of the Champions League season and make shock Barcelona prediction

The Champions League is back in full swing again with Barcelona drawing 1-1 against Napoli in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The result leaves both teams in good shape to progress to the quarter-finals ahead of the return leg in Barcelona.

Ahead of that tie, Artificial Intelligence has been looking at the Champions League this season and has predicted what will happen next, according to Diario AS.

Hang on to you hats!

AI predicted Barca will go through to the last 16 along with PSG, Inter, Bayern Munich (who are 1-0 down to Lazio in their tie), Manchester City and Porto.

The quarter-finals will then proceed as follows:

Man City beat Porto

Barcelona beat PSG

Dortmund beat Inter

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich

And so on onto the semi-finals which brings a Clasico and a win for Xavi’s side!

Man City beat Dortmund

Barcelona beat Real Madrid

All of which has AI dreaming of a final between Barcelona and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. It must be a dream too because Xavi’s side somehow manage to beat the holders to land the European Cup yet again.

And there we have it, AI is definitely a Barca fan.