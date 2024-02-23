Training after the Napoli game - FC Barcelona

After returning from Naples late last night having earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Napoli, FC Barcelona were back in today for a lunchtime recovery session on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Four reasons to be cheerful - FC Barcelona

Barça returned from Naples following a 1-1 draw. They may feel they deserved better from the game, but all the same, it's a positive result going into the second leg. Indeed, the last four times they have achieved a similar score on the road in a Champions League first leg, they have gone on to ensure qualification at home in the second.

Robert Lewandowski, insatiable start to 2024 - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski did it again! On the hour in Naples, he converted a Pedri assist, finding the right space before a turn-and-shoot to pump an unstoppable strike past home keeper Alex Meret.

Barcelona facing uphill task to qualify for 2025 Club World Cup, Atletico Madrid still in pole position - Football España

It was a disappointing week for the two Spanish clubs in Champions League action. Atletico Madrid were defeated 1-0 by Inter Milan in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the San Siro, while Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Fermín López could leave this summer after falling out of favour in recent months - Football España

It’s a worrying time for Fermin as he bids to continue being a Barcelona first team player, although Sport note that he has an uncertain future. A summer exit – most likely a loan – could be possible, especially if he continues to have little prominence.

Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong - Football España

After Frenkie de Jong criticised the media for their reporting on his salary – seen as an attempt to pave the way for a move from Barcelona – the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils were interested in de Jong in the summer of 2023, but eventually he rebuffed any exit talk.