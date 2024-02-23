 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FC Barcelona News: 23 February 2024; Preparations begin for Getafe, Manchester United reignite interest in Frenkie de Jong

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Training after the Napoli game - FC Barcelona
After returning from Naples late last night having earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Napoli, FC Barcelona were back in today for a lunchtime recovery session on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Four reasons to be cheerful - FC Barcelona
Barça returned from Naples following a 1-1 draw. They may feel they deserved better from the game, but all the same, it's a positive result going into the second leg. Indeed, the last four times they have achieved a similar score on the road in a Champions League first leg, they have gone on to ensure qualification at home in the second.

Robert Lewandowski, insatiable start to 2024 - FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski did it again! On the hour in Naples, he converted a Pedri assist, finding the right space before a turn-and-shoot to pump an unstoppable strike past home keeper Alex Meret.

Barcelona facing uphill task to qualify for 2025 Club World Cup, Atletico Madrid still in pole position - Football España
It was a disappointing week for the two Spanish clubs in Champions League action. Atletico Madrid were defeated 1-0 by Inter Milan in the first leg of their last 16 tie at the San Siro, while Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Fermín López could leave this summer after falling out of favour in recent months - Football España
It’s a worrying time for Fermin as he bids to continue being a Barcelona first team player, although Sport note that he has an uncertain future. A summer exit – most likely a loan – could be possible, especially if he continues to have little prominence.

Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong - Football España
After Frenkie de Jong criticised the media for their reporting on his salary – seen as an attempt to pave the way for a move from Barcelona – the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils were interested in de Jong in the summer of 2023, but eventually he rebuffed any exit talk.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes