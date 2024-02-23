Ronald Araujo sends message to Barcelona fans about his future

Ronald Araujo has sent out a strong message to Barcelona fans about his future at the club.

The central defender has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich, with the club expected to make a move for Araujo in the summer.

Araujo was asked by TNT Sports if fans should be afraid that he might leave and offered up the following response.

“No, no, I am very happy here in Barcelona,” he said. “I am very well, my family is very well, I am very well in Barcelona. I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I have to wear this shirt on the field and I will always do so, very happy to be here.”

Barcelona may well have to end up making some big sales this summer, but it would be a surprise if Araujo was let go as he’s one of the first names of Xavi’s teamsheet.