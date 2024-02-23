Xavi shares his thoughts on Barcelona’s managerial search: “He should have the Barça DNA”

Barcelona are facing a massive decision this summer as the club look for a replacement for outgoing boss Xavi Hernández, who will leave the club at the end of the season and force president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco to make a choice that will define the club’s immediate future.

There have been plenty of names rumored to take the job, from Jürgen Klopp to José Mourinho and everyone else in between. The two strongest candidates at the moment seem to be Hansi Flick and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, but we are still too early in the process to know who Barça’s next coach will be.

But the current boss thinks the new one should continue the club’s tradition. Xavi was asked about the managerial search in a press conference on Friday, and the legendary midfielder wants the new manager to fit the extremely annoying cliché associated with the Blaugrana.

“In the end it’s Deco and the president who have to decide. He should have the Barça DNA.”

As a Barça fan of now almost three decades, I could not be more sick of hearing about the damn DNA. It used to be a very good way to describe the club’s unwavering commitment to young talent from the academy and an attacking style of play using the principles of Johan Cruyff’s Total Football, but now it’s just a thing people say without knowing what it actually means just so they sound like a Barça fan.

And in recent years all the “Barça DNA” has meant is hiring unproven coaches with questionable resumés just because they played for Barça, with the hope that one of them will become the next Pep Guardiola through sheer dumb luck.

I don’t want the next Barcelona manager to have the Barça DNA. I want a high-level coach who can motivate a squad and design a style of play and tactical plan that adapts to the strenghts and weaknesses of the players available to him and can consistently win games and compete for titles.

Is that too much to ask?