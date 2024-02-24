WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest football club in the capital of Catalonia is the site of another crucial La Liga match for defending champions Barcelona, who meet Getafe in a Saturday afternoon encounter with title implications as the Catalans look for a big win to put pressure on the leaders. But it won’t be easy against a Getafe side that know exactly how to frustrate Barça, and the road team would love to once again spoil the Blaugrana party at home. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 26

Date/Time: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!