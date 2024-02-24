The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a tough home game against Getafe, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

There are no fresh injuries coming out of the Napoli clash which is very good news in a chaotic season on that front for Barça, so Xavi was able to call up most of his first team players and the same four that missed out in midweek remain absent for this one as Ferran Torres (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) are ruled out through injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Gündogan, Pedri; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!