Saturday sees the visit of Getafe to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, kick off 4.15pm CET with Barça having the chance to move into second place in the table ahead of Girona for 48 hours at least as Michel's team play on Monday at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The blaugranes are back playing in front of the home fans at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Saturday, hosting Getafe in LaLiga after two demanding road trips to Vigo and Naples in LaLiga and the Champion League respectively. This is our guide to when and where to watch the match at selected locations around the world.

Back to LaLiga and the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Saturday as Barça take on Getafe (kickoff 4.15pm CET). After the win in Vigo and the draw in Naples, the blaugranes are in the hunt for another three points at home against a team comfortably placed in tenth position before this LaLiga season's 26th matchday fixtures. Here are five things we've identified that could come into play tomorrow at Montjuïc.

Barça coach Xavi Hernández is only too aware of the threat posed by José Bordalás' Getafe team ahead of the two sides' meeting in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday, kick off at 4.15pm CET.

Marc-André ter Stegen receives "very interesting" offer from Saudi Arabia - Football España

The likelihood is Barcelona will consider all significant offers for their players, aside from a select few, such as Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi. One that could possibly go is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and according to Achraf Ben Ayad, the German goalkeeper has received a “very interesting” offer from Saudi Arabia.

Joan Laporta: Barcelona will fight on for Champions League title

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta claims they can win the Champions League this season. La Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to wrestle back their La Liga title with Real Madrid leading the top flight with an eight point lead over their El Clasico rivals.