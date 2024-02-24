Barcelona’s Deco makes big statement about Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona sporting director Deco has once again reassured fans that Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong will not be sold this summer.

The two players have been regularly linked with an exit as Barcelona reportedly must sell big this summer to comply with La Liga’s FFP regulations.

However, Deco says “nothing will happen” with the duo as Barcelona want to keep hold of their best players in an interview with Movistar before kick-off against Getafe.

“What will happen to Araujo and De Jong? Nothing will happen. They have a contract and we want to keep the best,” he said. “And they are the best. They are footballers of the present and the future. They are players who have earned the right to be at Barça and they have earned the respect of the fans and the club. We want to continue counting on them.”

Araujo also told fans not to worry about the possibility of him leaving this week, while De Jong hit out about the continued speculation about his future ahead of the midweek draw with Napoli.