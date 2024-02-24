Three talking points from Barcelona 4-0 Getafe

Raphinha gets his revenge on Getafe

Xavi opted to hand Lamine Yamal a rest on Saturday as Raphinha returned to the starting XI for the first time since recovering from injury. The Brazilian was able to get some revenge on Getafe too - don’t forget he was sent off against Jose Bordalas’s side on the opening day of the season.

It was another eventful game from the Brazilian. He scored the opener after being sent clean through on goal by Jules Kounde but was also a little wasteful.

Barca had a lot of joy with balls over the top, with Robert Lewandowski sending Raphinha through at the end of the half. Raphinha only had to square to Joao Felix for an easy tap-up but overhit his pass and the chance went begging.

| FOCUS



Raphinha was in excellent form as Barcelona dispatched Getafe with a comfortable 4–0 win:



42 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

4 shots/1 on target (0.60 xG)

️ 1 assist

3 key passes

24/27 accurate passes (0.31 xA)

8.9 Sofascore Rating#BarcaGetafe pic.twitter.com/Dcl2E262VJ — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) February 24, 2024

Another chance was passed up before the break. Raphinha was sent through on goal again and should have doubled Barca’s lead but his finish was wayward. All of which meant Barca went in at the break 1-0 up when it really should have been 3-0.

The good news is that Raphinha did look far better after the break. He made amends somewhat by popping up with a good assist for Frenkie de Jong to really finish Getafe off and make it 3-0.

That’s now six goals and four assists for Raphinha this season. Perhaps more importantly, he also allowed Lamine Yamal to have a much-needed break after a run of eight straight starts for Barcelona.

Cubarsi passes stiff test against Getafe

Pau Cubarsi was also back in the starting XI against Getafe, after being dropped for Inigo Martinez against Napoli, and passed another stiff test in Barcelona colors. It’s easy to forget he’s only just 17 when he plays like this.

It was a big call from Xavi too as we all know what to expect from Getafe. Jose Bordalas’s side can be difficult opposition for any team, and particularly for an inexperienced youngster.

Yet Cubarsi was one of the best players on the pitch in blaugrana. The teenager didn’t seem bothered by Getafe’s physicality, retained his composure, used the ball brilliantly and helped Barca to a very welcome clean sheet.

| Pau Cubarsí (17) vs Getafe.



- 93 Touches.

- 71/82 Passes. (Most)

- 0 Times Dispossessed.

- 8 (!) Clearances.

- 4 Headed Clearances.

- 5 Ball Recoveries.

- 2/2 Ground Duels Won.

- 4/4 Aerial Duels Won.

- 100% Duels Won.

- 0 Fouls Committed.

- 0 Times Dribbled Past. pic.twitter.com/cZ4G53M4zW — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 24, 2024

A great tackle on Iliax Moriba prevented the former Barca man from having a one-on-one chance with Ter Stegen and he also bailed out Jules Kounde in the first half.

Cubarsi even started the move which resulted in Barcelona’s second goal and effectively killed off the game as a contest.

Lamine Yamal may be getting loads of plaudits this season, but Cubarsi’s emergence is also another a massive boost for Xavi’s side. He really is something special.

Barcelona cruise into second place

Barcelona’s healthy win was the team’s biggest since the 5-0 thrashing of Antwerp in September and allowed fans to finally enjoy a stress-free time following Xavi’s side. They have been far and far between this season that’s for sure.

There were plenty of positives for Xavi’s side. Raphinha and Joao Felix were back in the goals, Frenkie and Fermin also found the back of the net, while Andreas Christensen popped up with a very rare assist.

5 - FC Barcelona's João Félix has scored five goals in 19 appearances in LaLiga 2023/24, scoring in four of his last eight matches in the competition (four goals). Streak. pic.twitter.com/CWgxk8GPo7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2024

Barcelona’s win seems the team move up into second place in the table, with Girona not playing until Monday when they host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, and now just five points behind Madrid who play Sevilla on Sunday.

Joao Felix urged his team not to give up hope of winning the title after the game.

“We had a plan for today and we perfectly executed it. We will fight for La Liga until the very end. Every team can lose points at any time. We have to keep believing,” he said.

Retaining the title still looks a very distant dream for Barcelona, but there’s no doubt that Saturday’s win over Getafe has the team feeling the best it has in a long time.

Xavi certainly hasn’t given up hope of pipping Madrid to top spot just yet.

“We are not throwing in the towel. We are in the fight. There are twelve games left and we are going to see. We will be waiting to see what Girona and Real Madrid do,” he said.

Retaining the title still looks a very distant dream for Barcelona, but there’s no doubt that Saturday’s win over Getafe has the team feeling the best it has in a long time.