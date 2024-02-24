Raphinha says it’s an ‘honor’ to compete with Lamine Yamal for Barcelona spot

Raphinha was a happy man after grabbing a goal and an assist in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.

The Brazil international was named in the starting XI, taking over from Lamine Yamal, and said afterwards it’s a “privilege” to compete with the teenager for a place in the team.

“Special for me as I am back after injury. I am very happy to return to the eleven in this way, with a goal and an assist. The most important thing is the team’s victory to stay alive in the competition,” he said. “I’m not worried about Lamine’s performance. For me it is a privilege because he is going to be a high-level player, surely one of the best. Being able to compete with him is an honor. This will make us both improve. It makes me want to evolve more and Lamine surely thinks the same.”

Raphinha also spoke about Barcelona’s title hopes and Xavi’s side moved above Girona and into second place in the table.

“I think there are many games left and the important thing is to go game by game. In the end we will see how we will be in the league. We have to win and right now the next game is where we have to focus,” he added. “I really wanted to play this game. In the first game I was sent off, for me it was a special game.”

Barcelona now have a week to recover before their next fixture which is a trip to San Mames to take on Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club.