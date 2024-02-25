Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen receives offer from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reportedly received a “very interesting” offer from Saudi Arabia.

The update comes from reporter Achraf Ben Ayad who doesn’t provide any other details other than that.

However, Relevo are also talking about Ter Stegen and reckon Al-Ittihad are the club who have been in touch to make a bid.

The report notes how Ramon Planes, formerly of Barcelona, is now working at Al-Ittihad and is hoping to tempt Ter Stegen away from Barcelona.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper is contracted to the club until 2028 and has basically been the club captain this season, with Sergi Roberto largely on the sidelines.

He may not strictly be an untouchable right now, but there’s no doubt Barcelona would have to receive a huge offer to consider selling the Germany international.

The club have been tipped to make a big sale this summer, however, with defender Jules Kounde and Brazilian winger Raphinha seen as perhaps the most likely players to exit the club as things stand.

Al-Ittihad have already signed several top stars for their team, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho having joined the Saudi Pro League side.