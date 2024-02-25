 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Creator in chief! Ilkay Gundogan hits impressive stat during Barcelona’s win over Getafe

The numbers have been crunched

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan hit an impressive statistic during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

The Germany international became the first player in Europe’s biggest leagues to reach 100 chances created this season in all competitions.

It’s impressive stuff from the summer signing who has been a virtual ever-present in the Barcelona midfield after moving from Manchester City in the summer.

Yet Barcelona have been guilty of wasting chances this season. The team are the top scorers in La Liga at the moment, with 56 goals plundered in 26 games, but could have had plenty more.

It’s a situation that has been highlighted by Xavi. The coach even claimed that ‘big data’ says Barcelona would be leading the table if they had finished more of their chances.

However, Xavi has also praised Gundogan regularly, including in his press conference before Saturday’s win.

“Gundogan is a player who’s making the difference not only with his goals and assists, but his overall game. He is an important player for us,” he told reporters.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes