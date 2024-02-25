Creator in chief! Ilkay Gundogan hits impressive stat during Barcelona’s win over Getafe

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan hit an impressive statistic during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

The Germany international became the first player in Europe’s biggest leagues to reach 100 chances created this season in all competitions.

100 - FC Barcelona's Ilkay Gündogan is the first player in the Top-5 European leagues to reach the 100 chances created this season in all competitions. Creator. pic.twitter.com/YYXrBlnvMS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2024

It’s impressive stuff from the summer signing who has been a virtual ever-present in the Barcelona midfield after moving from Manchester City in the summer.

Yet Barcelona have been guilty of wasting chances this season. The team are the top scorers in La Liga at the moment, with 56 goals plundered in 26 games, but could have had plenty more.

It’s a situation that has been highlighted by Xavi. The coach even claimed that ‘big data’ says Barcelona would be leading the table if they had finished more of their chances.

However, Xavi has also praised Gundogan regularly, including in his press conference before Saturday’s win.

“Gundogan is a player who’s making the difference not only with his goals and assists, but his overall game. He is an important player for us,” he told reporters.