‘I was not good’ - Frenkie de Jong slams his own performance in Barcelona win

Frenkie de Jong was critical of his own display despite scoring in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

The Dutchman notched Barcelona’s 11,000th goal when he bagged his team’s third of the afternoon at Montjuic.

You’d think De Jong might have been pretty chuffed but, when he spoke to the media after the game, he made it clear he was not happy with his performance.

“I think today with the ball was one of my worst games of the season, with the ball, like the passes and stuff,” he told LaLiga TV. “It’s true I scored a goal and the action that led to another goal was good, but people look at football too much like this. “For example, today I scored and with the fourth goal I was involved in play and people think you played really good, but I think in general during the game I was not good. People think if you score you play good, but I don’t look at football that way.”

Xavi spoke about De Jong after the game too, describing the Dutchman as a “perfectionist” and saying that’s why he’s “one of the best midfielders in the world.”