Xavi raves about Pau Cubarsi after Barcelona’s win over Getafe

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for teenage defender Pau Cubarsi after the 4-0 win over Getafe.

Cubarsi was back in the starting XI at Montjuic and produced a superb display to help Barcelona to a clean sheet.

Here’s what Xavi said about the youngster afterwards:

“Cubarsí is the best ball playing defender we have. It’s spectacular to watch him, and he’s only 17,” he said. “Cubarsí surprises you everyday. In your head, you think of the correct pass he should play, but then he goes on to make an even better pass. I’m sure that he’s good enough to make history at the club.”

Cubarsi’s breakthrough into the first team has been a real positive for Barcelona. He’s now made six La Liga starts for Barcelona and looks set to stay with the first team for the rest of the current campaign.