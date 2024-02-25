FC Barcelona 4-0 Getafe: Goalfest keeps Liga dream alive - FC Barcelona

La Liga is by no means over for FC Barcelona. Three comfortably earned points against an outplayed Getafe this Saturday mean that, at least for now, they have slipped above Girona into second and are now just five adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi pleased with 'all-round' performance - FC Barcelona

Barça posted one of their most convincing displays of the season against Getafe on Saturday, and Xavi Hernández was naturally delighted with what he saw.

Frenkie de Jong scores FC Barcelona's 11,000th goal - FC Barcelona

Eight years after Leo Messi scored the 10,000th competitive goal in Barça history, Frenkie de Jong has added his name to the list of honours by netting the team's 11,000th goal, the one that made it 3-0 against Getafe this Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic.

Joao Felix confident Barcelona still have La Liga title hopes - Football-España

Joao Felix is confident Barcelona still have a role to play in the La Liga title race this season. Barcelona secured a routine 4-0 win over Getafe, with Felix on target in Catalonia, as they extended their unbeaten La Liga run to six games.

Deco quashes Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo exit rumours - Football-España

Barcelona sporting director Deco has moved to block transfer rumours on Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo. Deco has come under pressure in recent days amid reports of the club looking to sell the pair this summer.