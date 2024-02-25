 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joao Cancelo comes up with new nickname for Pau Cubarsi after Barcelona win

Huge praise

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Joao Cancelo was quick to shower praise on team-mate Pau Cubarsi after Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

Cubarsi came up with another stellar showing for Barcelona, earning huge plaudits from his manager after the win.

The teenager then took to social media after the game with a post to celebrate his team’s big win that lifts the team into second place.

Cancelo was quick to reply with the message: “Franz Beckenbauer Cubarsi.”

Pau Cubarsi Instagram

It’s a massive vote of confidence in the teenager from Cancelo, with Beckenbauer obviously a legend of the game who lifted the World Cup as player and manager.

The German was known for his ball-playing skills, versatility and incredible tackling ability and redefined the role of sweeper during his career.

Cubarsi was described as the “best ball playing defender we have” by Xavi after the game who a lso backed the teenager to go on and “make history” with the Catalan giants.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes