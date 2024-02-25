Hansi Flick’s agent watches Barcelona’s win over Getafe

Hansi Flick’s agent Pini Zahavi was at Montjuic on Saturday to watch Barcelona beat Getafe 4-0 in La Liga, according to multiple reports.

The former Bayern Munich boss has been touted as a possible replacement for Xavi, and Zahavi’s appearance at Montjuic will likely fuel rumours about a potential summer move.

Cope’s Victor Navarro said that Zahavi was with Joan Laporta to watch Barcelona in action, while also pointing out that the agent also represents Robert Lewandowski.

Flick is thought to be keen on taking over at Barcelona, but he may end up having his pick of jobs with a hosts of top clubs set to change manager in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already announced he’s leaving Liverpool, while Thomas Tuchel will part ways with Bayern at the end of the season.

Tuchel has also been linked with the Barcelona job, although it’s been claimed he quite fancies taking over at Manchester United - should Erik ten Hag get the push.