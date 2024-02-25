Pedri, Gavi and Sergi Roberto watch on as Pau Victor and Marc Guiu score in Barcelona Atletic win

Pedri, Gavi and Sergi Roberto were in attendance as Barcelona Atletic beat Cultural Leonesa 4-0 on Sunday.

Mikayil Faye gave Barca an early lead when he headed home a cross by Pau Victor to make it 1-0. That’s now two goals in two games for the center-back.

Marc Guiu made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark. Unai Hernandez did well to play his team-mate in, and Guiu went past a defender and then slid home a confident finish.

The scoring didn’t end there though, with Victor coming up with two goals to finish off the visitors and secure a big win for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Victor tapped home at the far post to make it 3-0 before scoring again from close range after a big of pinball in the penalty area.

Victor now has 14 goals and four assists for Barcelona Atletic this season, with the club believed to be keen to take up the purchase option in his contract.