Deco on Barcelona’s next manager: ‘The idea is always to play beautiful football’

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been talking about the club’s search for a new manager once again and made it clear the club want to see the team playing great football.

The infamous ‘Barca DNA’ has been mentioned already when it comes to Xavi’s replacement, and Deco says it’s a non-negotiable as far as he’s concerned.

“Barça’s DNA has always been to have quality players and the style has always been tried to be maintained, so there is no discussion about that,” he said. “Many coaches have been here and the best players in history have passed through this club. and the idea has always been to want to play beautiful football.”

It’s not clear yet who will be charged with ensuring Barca play beautiful football next season. Hansi Flick has emerged as an early front-runner but Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi are also thought to be targets.