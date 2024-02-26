Barcelona handed big boost ahead of trip to Athletic Club in La Liga

Barcelona have been handed some good news ahead of their next La Liga clash against Athletic Club at San Mames.

Nico Williams will miss the game against Barcelona after being sent off against Betis on Sunday. The forwad picked up two yellow cards and will serve a suspension next weekend in La Liga.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will also be without Dani Vivian for the game after he picked up his fifth booking of the season which also means a ban and a weekend off.

A costly game for Athletic also saw the Basque side lose Yuri Berchiche to injury during the game, meaning he could also sit out next weekend’s clash.

Barcelona head to San Mames on Sunday after a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Getafe which should fill the team with confidence.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club went down 3-1 to Betis on Sunday and also have a Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid to think about before the visit of Barcelona.

The game is the second leg of their semi-final tie, with Athletic Club leading 1-0 from the first game at the Wanda Metropolitano.