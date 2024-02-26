‘Why not?’ - Jean-Clair Todibo not ruling out return to Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo has been talking about his future and certainly wouldn’t rule out a return to former club Barcelona.

The center-back signed for Barca in 2019 but left in 2021 for Nice after struggling for first-team minutes.

Todibo did look good on the rare occasions he was handed the chance to impress, but ultimately ended up moving on and returning to Ligue 1.

The former Barca star has now been asked about Barcelona and made it clear he wouldn’t be against playing for the Blaugrana again.

“When I arrived at Barça, the plan was for me to replace Pique. I had the qualities to do it but I wasn’t ready to do it. A return to Barça? Why not?” he told Canal Plus.

Todibo has been linked with a host of clubs during his time with Nice. Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to be keen on the defender and he could well be on the move this summer.